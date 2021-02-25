Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 54.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APPN. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.50. 6,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.18 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $941,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $941,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,054 shares of company stock valued at $97,183,938. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Appian by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

