Appen Limited (ASX:APX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06

Appen Limited (ASX:APX) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 28th. This is a boost from Appen’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$28.93.

Get Appen alerts:

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Relevance and Speech and Image.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.