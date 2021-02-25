Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ AMEH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

