Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.13% of Apollo Global Management worth $462,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

In related news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,312,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,218,864. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $51.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

