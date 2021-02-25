Aperio Group LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.67.

Paycom Software stock opened at $386.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 137.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.99.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.