Aperio Group LLC Buys 15,678 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 49.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,772,000 after buying an additional 1,493,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Nutrien by 20.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,711,000 after buying an additional 1,264,213 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Nutrien by 140.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,969,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,172,000 after buying an additional 1,148,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.93.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $56.51 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.