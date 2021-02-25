Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $160.90 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average of $124.88.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

