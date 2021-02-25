Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $198.52

Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.52 ($2.59) and traded as low as GBX 198.20 ($2.59). Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67), with a volume of 213,668 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.37.

About Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX.L) (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It avoids investments in third-party funds. It seeks to invest in sectors, such as technology and telecoms, services, healthcare, and consumer.

