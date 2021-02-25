Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

APA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,274,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528,474. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 4.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

