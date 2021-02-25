Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

AM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 61,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after purchasing an additional 481,395 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 498,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 347,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

