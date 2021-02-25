ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $29.06 on Thursday, hitting $356.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.96.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

