Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) & Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Financial Contrast

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Annaly Capital Management and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 2 10 0 2.83 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 4 0 0 1.67

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $8.10, indicating a potential downside of 4.99%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential downside of 54.85%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Annaly Capital Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Annaly Capital Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management -20.12% 13.27% 1.57% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers -0.76% -0.82% -0.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $3.79 billion 3.15 -$2.16 billion $1.00 8.53 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 3.20 $87.86 million $2.27 7.22

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Annaly Capital Management. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annaly Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

