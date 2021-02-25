Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.21 million, a P/E ratio of -75.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.