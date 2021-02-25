AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.32.

Shares of AU stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.4805 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 219,677 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 43,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

