Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

AND has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) stock opened at C$42.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.00 and a 12-month high of C$50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 51.89.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.