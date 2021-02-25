Analyzing Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) & Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dongfeng Motor Group and Strattec Security, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Strattec Security -0.21% 0.53% 0.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Strattec Security’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Strattec Security $385.30 million 0.53 -$7.61 million ($0.91) -58.25

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Strattec Security.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Strattec Security beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in the manufacture and sale of vehicle manufacturing equipment and other automobile related products; and provision of financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles; and offers energy vehicles and key assemblies. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

