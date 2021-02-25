Analysts Set Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) PT at $20.14

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.43.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. ROAM Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $11,837,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 577.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 65,533 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 57.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 166,852 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 247,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.