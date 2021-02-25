Analysts Set Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) PT at $55.40

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Several research firms recently commented on TPB. B. Riley boosted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
