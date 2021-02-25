Analysts Set Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) PT at $55.40

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TPB. B. Riley boosted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 169,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,428. The company has a market capitalization of $963.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 0.58. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.