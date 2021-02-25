Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price at $52.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTYFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $42.13 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

