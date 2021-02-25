Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price at $52.00

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTYFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $42.13 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.