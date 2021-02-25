Analysts Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Target Price at $3.83

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 73.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA opened at $4.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.