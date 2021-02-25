Analysts Set Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Target Price at $34.71

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

