Analysts Set Expectations for Carvana Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan forecasts that the company will earn $7.15 per share for the year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

CVNA stock opened at $284.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.37 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $314.56.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.03, for a total value of $2,620,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.72, for a total transaction of $2,025,478.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,935,818 shares of company stock worth $734,066,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,839,000 after buying an additional 136,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carvana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Carvana by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,807,000 after buying an additional 114,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after buying an additional 1,268,656 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

