Analysts Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Target Price at $12.17

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EURN. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Euronav alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EURN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Euronav by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,291,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $105,467,000 after purchasing an additional 430,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,193,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 364,500 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 555.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,040,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Euronav by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Euronav by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EURN remained flat at $$9.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. 33,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,499. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.