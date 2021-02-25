Analysts Set Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 9.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Capital Southwest by 11.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 230,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSWC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. 8,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,147. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $429.35 million, a PE ratio of -54.38 and a beta of 1.12. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 104.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

