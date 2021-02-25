Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE: ACB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/24/2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$4.59 to C$9.44.
- 2/16/2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$18.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners.
- 2/12/2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$14.00.
- 2/12/2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.80.
- 2/8/2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00.
Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) stock opened at C$14.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.33.
In other news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.
