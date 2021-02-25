Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE: ACB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/24/2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$4.59 to C$9.44.

2/16/2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$18.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners.

2/12/2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$10.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$14.00.

2/12/2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.80.

2/8/2021 – Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) stock opened at C$14.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.33.

In other news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

