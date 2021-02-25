Analysts Offer Predictions for Primoris Services Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Primoris Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.32. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

