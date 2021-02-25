Analysts Offer Predictions for BankUnited, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NYSE:BKU opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after buying an additional 219,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.