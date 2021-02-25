Analysts Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.