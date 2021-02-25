Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.77.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.