Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $19.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.08. 857,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,828. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $53.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

