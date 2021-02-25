Analysts Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $947.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report sales of $947.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $961.18 million and the lowest is $934.70 million. Meritor posted sales of $871.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MTOR. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE MTOR opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. Meritor has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $256,552.02. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,665 shares of company stock worth $13,281,274. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Meritor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

