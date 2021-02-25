Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. CalAmp reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CalAmp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CalAmp by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 35,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

