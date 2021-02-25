Analysts Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.14. 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $417,561. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 3D Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

