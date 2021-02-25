Analysts Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.23. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

TSN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.31. 1,665,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,517. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.