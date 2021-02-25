Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.70 Million

Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report sales of $156.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.84 million. MongoDB reported sales of $123.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $576.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.40 million to $577.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $732.87 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $764.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $17.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $380.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.44. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,714,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $58,247,246 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after buying an additional 22,292,952 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after buying an additional 1,365,115 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

