Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

AMPH traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,174. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $871.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $566,381.53. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $773,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,513,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,311 shares of company stock worth $3,041,721. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

