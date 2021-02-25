Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $6.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

