AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Raised to $86.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $76.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,076 shares of company stock worth $2,934,503 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $19,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,343,000 after acquiring an additional 193,345 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $6,918,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

