AMJ Financial Wealth Management Trims Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,901 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $115.33. The company had a trading volume of 841,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,435. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.40 and a 12-month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

