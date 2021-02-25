AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 48 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Accenture by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 28,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.30. 42,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,361. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

