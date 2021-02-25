AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 18,862 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,862 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises 2.7% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 612.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZG shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

ZG traded down $9.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,492. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

