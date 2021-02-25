AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 110,355 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,302 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 110,355 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 606.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,618,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,012 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after buying an additional 1,025,904 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,487,312 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,355,000 after buying an additional 860,605 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,913,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 769,890 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,851,000 after purchasing an additional 675,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 228,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,952. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AU. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

