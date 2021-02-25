AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $6.36 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,945 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 3.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.34. The company had a trading volume of 223,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.