AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys 4,242 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,185,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,324,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.