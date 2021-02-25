Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.91.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $232.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,872 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after acquiring an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after acquiring an additional 382,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.