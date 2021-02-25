American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-4.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.24. American Water Works also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.18-4.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $3.21 on Wednesday, hitting $149.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,770. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.33. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.10.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

