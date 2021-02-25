American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,426. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

