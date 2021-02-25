American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.7, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.90 million.

AMSWA stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. 121,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,194. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $651.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.90 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sidoti cut American Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

