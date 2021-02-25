American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($4.56) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will earn ($4.56) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($4.53). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen cut American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

