Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Amedisys updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.25-6.47 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.25-6.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $13.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,020,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.64.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

